Ramadan is upon us. Almost two billion Muslims around the world will embark on a month of fasting from sunrise to sunset in commemoration of the month during which the Quran, the last revelation from God to humanity, was revealed.

It is a month that brings joy to all; a month of fasting by day and communal prayer by night; a month of hope, mercy, and service. It’s a time when the collective Muslim world is enjoined to be extra generous, to better their relationships with others, to reflect and refine personal vices and transform them to lofty virtues, and to strengthen their resolve to come to the aid of others.

The holy month is especially joyous this year as most masjids return to full capacity – carefully trying to balance crowds while monitoring the spread of the virus that still looms globally.

The month of giving comes with a sombre reality, however.

While fasting during Ramadan is considered a voluntary form of showing one’s servitude to God, large portions of the Muslim population are fasting by default due to lack of food. Ramadan this year also comes during the Ukraine tragedy, which has dominated headlines, in addition to continued humanitarian and existential catastrophes around the globe – in Yemen, Syria, Palestine, Burma, China, Somalia, Kashmir, India, and Afghanistan, to name a few.

As Muslims around the world rally to support those in desperate need and to thwart famine, the international gaze and outrage is singularly focused on the conflict in Ukraine. This has not gone unnoticed.

A prime example is the case of Afghanistan. The UN has called it the world’s ‘worst humanitarian crisis’. More than 13,000 newborns have died from malnutrition since January, 95 percent of the population does not have enough to eat, and poverty is soaring.

And yet, the crippling sanctions that collectively punish its population are, in fact, harsher than the sanctions placed on Russia. While Moscow was granted concessions that have allowed for continued trade, Afghanistan’s economy was forced to a standstill.

Washington even unjustly proposed that part of Afghanistan’s central bank assets – money that belongs to the Afghan people – be given to victims of the 9/11 tragedy, which Afghans had nothing to do with.

Then the same entities behind this humanitarian catastrophe – the US, EU, and UN – began trying to donate funds to cover its deeds. It’s like a reverse Robin Hood.

The question of refugees is another case in point. The so-called ‘refugee crisis’ has dominated media discourse for nearly a decade. Today, bigoted comments from Western journalists and officials centre around the idea that Europe welcomes Ukrainian refugees because they are “like” them. France even proposed the reactivation of the EU’s ‘temporary protection’ directive to accommodate Ukrainians – a step that a former French ambassador essentially admitted was racist.

International media and pundits have pushed the trope that ‘those brown people essentially have always been fighting for decades’ while wilfully overlooking the Western colonial histories of these nations – colonial histories that were undeniably the root cause of the violence they remain submerged in to this day.