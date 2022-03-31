A protest by hundreds of people trying to storm the home of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has turned violent, with at least one man critically wounded, as residents slammed the government's handling of the country's crippling economic crisis.

Security forces on Thursday fired into the crowd –– it was not immediately clear if they used live rounds or rubber bullets –– and used tear gas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators, who were demanding Rajapaksa's resignation.

Protesters set fire to an army bus parked across the lane leading to Rajapaksa's home in Colombo's Mirihana residential quarter, as well as a police vehicle.

They also toppled a neighbour's wall and used bricks to attack officers and troops.

Official sources told the AFP news agency that Rajapaksa was not at home during the melee, but top military officials went into a huddle to discuss the crisis.

The capital was placed under indefinite curfew in the wake of the violence.

Four hours into the protest, the area remained blocked for vehicles.

"I am unable to go home because our area is barricaded," one resident told AFP. "People are shouting for the president and his family to step down."

Worst downturn since independence

The South Asian nation of 22 million people is in the grips of its worst downturn since independence, sparked by an acute lack of foreign currency to pay for even the most essential imports.

Diesel –– the main fuel for buses and commercial vehicles –– was unavailable at stations across the island on Thursday, according to officials and media reports –– crippling public transport.

The rally had been called by social media activists who were not immediately identified, but their ire was directed at Rajapaksa and his family.

A live broadcast of the demonstration by a private television network abruptly stopped after what journalists said was pressure from the government.

However, videos shared on social media showed men and women shouting "lunatic, lunatic go home" and demanding that all members of the powerful Rajapaksa family step down.