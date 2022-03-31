WORLD
3 MIN READ
UNSC votes unanimously for new Somalia peacekeeping force
The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia will work till the end of the year with an aim to enable the country's forces to take primary responsibility for security.
UNSC votes unanimously for new Somalia peacekeeping force
Somalia has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as it hobbles through a long-delayed election process. / Reuters Archive
March 31, 2022

The United Nations Security Council has voted unanimously for a new African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.

"The UN Security Council has adopted a resolution... to reconfigure AMISOM," the UAE, which holds the UNSC presidency, said on Twitter on Thursday.

"It is now the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS)."

The current African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) is composed of 20,000 soldiers, police and civilians helping local authorities fight against the militants.

Its mandate was due to expire on Thursday, and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres recommended early this month maintaining the force level until the end of the year.

The new mission will work to enable Somali forces to take primary responsibility for security.

Under the resolution approved on Thursday, the UN force reduction will be carried out in four phases until the last peacekeeper withdraws in late 2024.

READ MORE: World calls 'dialogue' for Somalia's elections

A spate of attacks

Recommended

Al Shabab militants have been seeking to overthrow the fragile government in Somalia for more than a decade.

The Horn of Africa nation has seen a spate of attacks in recent weeks as it hobbles through a long-delayed election process.

Last week twin attacks in central Somalia claimed 48 lives.

Somalia's key foreign backer, the United States, has imposed travel sanctions on senior political figures for undermining the electoral process.

The lower house election was due to be completed on Thursday, paving the way for lawmakers to pick a president.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's term ended in February 2021 but efforts to hold an election have failed.

Insurgents controlled Mogadishu until 2011 when they were pushed out by AMISOM troops, but still hold territory in the countryside.

READ MORE:Military base near Somalia's int'l airport comes under deadly attack

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha