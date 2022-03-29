Asian shares were higher after an advance on Wall Street ahead of another round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Crude oil prices fell further after sinking 7 percent on Monday.

Trading has remained choppy as investors try to gauge what’s next for inflation and the global economy as the repercussions of Russia-Ukraine conflict continue to play out.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly retaken a Kiev suburb and an eastern town from the Russians in what is becoming a back-and-forth stalemate on the ground, while negotiators began assembling in Türkiye for another round of talks on Tuesday aimed at stopping the fighting.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country could declare neutrality to secure peace, but would prioritise protecting its sovereignty and territory.

All major indices up

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.6 percent to 28,110.73 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.3 percent to 2,737.05.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong picked up 0.6 percent to 21,826.68, while the Shanghai Composite index lost 0.2 percent to 3,207.64 as the city entered a second day of a lockdown to combat a Covid-19 outbreak.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 surged 0.7 percent to 7,467.20. Its government plans to increase spending on national security while reducing costs for households, in part by reducing a tax on gasoline, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said before presenting a budget proposal on Tuesday.