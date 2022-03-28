Two women ministers, from mainly Muslim nations, have put international demands that Afghan girls be allowed back in school to a top member of the Taliban government.

Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Qatar's Deputy Foreign Minister Lolwah Al Khater together held talks with the Taliban's acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Doha on Monday amid mounting concern over rights in the country, especially for women.

Foreign governments have warned that the Taliban actions could cause a backlash at a fund-raising conference for Afghanistan on Thursday, as aid agencies warn of a growing food and health crisis in the country of 37 million people.

Marsudi and Al Khater were the first foreign representatives to meet a Taliban leader since it sent girls home last Wednesday, a few hours after letting them back into secondary schools.

In a Twitter comment, Marsudi said that she and Al Khater "discussed (the) humanitarian issue and education for all in Afghanistan" with Muttaqi.

"Girls in education, as well as women's rights, were discussed in the meeting," added a source briefed on Monday's discussions.

The United States cancelled planned talks with Muttaqi in Doha at the weekend in protest at the school action.