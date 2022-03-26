Zimbabweans are casting ballots in parliamentary and local authority by-elections — seen as a yardstick of what is to come in next year's general polls.

The polls, which opened at 7:00 am on Saturday, have generated so much interest that President Emmerson Mnangangwa has led various campaign rallies to shore up support for ruling ZANU-PF candidates.

"We need change," Jasen Maeka, a 42-year-old unemployed man said after voting at a polling station in central Harare.

"We should give the opposition a chance. This government has proved to be a failure," Maeka said.

Opposition leader Nelson Chamisa, who is seen as the most formidable challenger to Mnangangwa, formed a new party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), three months before the by-elections.

Complaints of repression