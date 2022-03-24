TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
TRT to hold two-day digital journalism workshop for youngsters in Vienna
The March 26-27 workshop will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.
TRT to hold two-day digital journalism workshop for youngsters in Vienna
Over 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions have benefited from the workshops, which began in 2017. / TRTWorld
March 24, 2022

TRT's Journalism for Juniors team will hold a digital journalism workshop for over 50 young Turkish candidates in Austria's Vienna on March 26 and March 27.

The workshop will be organised at Vienna International Maarif Foundation Education Centre with the cooperation of Turkish Maarif Foundation.

The session will teach participants about the different perspectives in digital journalism and contribute to the development of their self-confidence and ability to express themselves.

Such workshops have been organised since 2017 under TRT's Journalism for Juniors (J4J) Project, an initiative in line with TRT's human-centred journalism and broadcasting approach.

This award winning project is the first of its kind launched by a global media network. The objective is to help young people realise their ability to drive change and use the power of digital media to uplift human values.

Recommended

As part of the programme, the Journalism for Juniors team — which features volunteers as well as experienced TRT journalists — train youngsters in the basics of journalism, written and oral storytelling, and video shooting and editing on mobile devices.

Workshops have been conducted at over 30 educational institutions in Türkiye and abroad, benefitting more than 1,700 high school students from different social groups and geographical regions, especially those in a disadvantaged position. 

READ MORE:TRT World Citizen’s “Journalism for Juniors – J4J” in Collaboration with TİKA Empowers Afghan Youth

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'