Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate his country wants to be "independent" and address "unresolved" issues, a day after protesters called on the United Kingdom to pay reparations for slavery.

The royal couple arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday as part of a week-long tour of former British Caribbean colonies, but have faced public questioning of the British Empire's legacy.

In a speech later on Wednesday, Prince William did not address calls to remove his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, as head of state.

The royal couple's trip comes after Barbados became a republic nearly four months ago by removing the queen as the sovereign head of state, a move Jamaica has begun to study.

"There are issues here which as you would know are unresolved," Holness said during a photoshoot with William and Kate.

"But Jamaica is as you would see a country that is very proud... and we're moving on. And we intend... to fulfill our true ambition of being an independent, fully developed and prosperous country."

