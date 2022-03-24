Another US state has passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights.

The bill in Idaho state allows families of women who have had abortions — and the father of the fetus — to sue providers, taking enforcement out of the hands of the state, in a move modeled on a controversial Texas law.

Governor Brad Little, who signed the bill on Wednesday, said he was an ardent supporter of the rights of "pre-born babies," but feared this approach rendered the law unconstitutional.

"While I support the pro-life policy in this legislation, I fear the novel civil enforcement mechanism will in short order be proven both unconstitutional and unwise," he wrote in a letter to the state legislature.

"Deputising private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognised constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties."

The law in the conservative state is scheduled to take effect 30 days after the signing, but court challenges are expected. Opponents call it unconstitutional and note that six weeks is before many women know they’re pregnant. Advanced technology can detect the first flutter of electric activity within cells in an embryo as early as six weeks.

White House slams Idaho law

As critics of the Texas law also pointed out, Little said framing legislation in this way rendered vulnerable rights that conservatives hold dear, such as the right to own guns.

Civil rights groups and the White House lambasted the Idaho law.

"Lawmakers openly touted this bill as a 'clever' way to undermine abortion access by evading judicial review," said Lauren Bramwell of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).