Twin attacks in Mali this week have killed 16 soldiers and wounded 18 in the latest violence sweeping the Sahel state.

The army's statement late on Tuesday lifted the casualty toll of four soldiers dead and 17 injured in separate attacks on Monday in the northeast and centre of the conflict-torn country.

Thirty-seven "terrorists" were also killed during the attacks, and weapons and munitions captured, the army said.

Daesh group claimed responsibility for one of Monday's attacks, on a military outpost in northeastern Mali.

An impoverished nation of 21 million people, Mali has struggled to contain an insurgency that emerged in 2012, before spreading to neighbouring Burkina Faso and Niger.

High human cost