The United States has announced an agreement with Britain to end tariffs on steel and aluminium imports imposed by former president Donald Trump in 2018 on national security grounds.

"By allowing for a flow of duty-free steel and aluminium from the UK, we further ease the gap between supply and demand for these products in the United States," Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement on Tuesday.

"And by removing the UK's retaliatory tariffs, we reopen the British market to beloved American products."

The deal was the latest in a series of efforts by President Joe Biden to settle trade spats with US allies, some of which were long-running and others started under the Trump administration.

Washington and London in January announced the start of negotiations to end the dispute, which began when Trump imposed levies of 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminium imports from Britain, and other nations to protect US industry, under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962.

Under the deal announced on Tuesday, Britain will lift retaliatory tariffs it imposed on $500 million in American imports, including alcohol and consumer goods, the statement said.

READ MORE: US tariffs on French, German products take effect over aircraft spat

Ending retaliation

It also stipulates that any British steel company "owned by a Chinese entity must undertake an audit of their financial records to assess influence from the People's Republic of China government," the results of which will be shared with the United States, the Commerce Department said.

The agreement followed two days of talks between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan in the port city of Baltimore on the broader trade relationship.

Trevelyan also met with Raimondo to finalise the metals deal.