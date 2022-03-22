Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh have welcomed the announcement by the United States that it considers the violent repression of their largely Muslim ethnic group in Myanmar a "genocide."

As news of the announcement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spread across the sprawling camps in Cox’s Bazar district that are now home to about one million Rohingya, many residents expressed their enthusiasm.

"We are very happy on the declaration of the genocide; many many thanks," said 60-year-old Sala Uddin, who lives at Kutupalong camp.

"It has been 60 years starting from 1962 that the Myanmar government has been torturing us and many other communities including Rohingya," he said. "I think a path to take action by the international community against Myanmar has opened up because of the declaration."

The US made the determination on Monday to call the repression a genocide based on confirmed accounts of mass atrocities on civilians by Myanmar's military in a widespread and systematic campaign against the Rohingya, Blinken said in a speech at the US Holocaust Memorial Museum.

'Positive step'

Imtiaz Ahmed, director of the Centre for Genocide Studies at the University of Dhaka, said the declaration was "a positive step," but it would be important to see what actions and "concrete steps" follow.

"Just by saying that genocide had been committed in Myanmar against the Rohingya is not good enough. I think we need to see what would follow from that statement," Ahmed said.