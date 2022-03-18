Syrian regime leader Bashar Assad has visited the United Arab Emirates, marking his first visit to an Arab country since Syria’s civil war erupted in 2011.

In a statement posted on its social media pages on Friday, the office says that Assad met with Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the UAE and the ruler of Dubai. The two discussed expanding bilateral relations between their countries.

The visit sends the clearest signal yet that the Arab world is willing to re-engage with Syria’s once widely shunned president.

Syria was expelled from the 22-member Arab League and boycotted by its neighbours after the conflict broke out 11 years ago. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the war, which displaced half of Syria’s population. Large parts of Syria have been destroyed and reconstruction would cost tens of billions of dollars.

US has blasted Bashar al Assad's visit to the oil-rich UAE, calling it an attempt to legitimise him.

“Profoundly disappointed and troubled by this apparent attempt to legitimise Bashar al Assad,” said US State Department spox Ned Price said.

'Beginning of peace and stability'