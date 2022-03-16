Two British-Iranians flew home leaving Tehran following nearly 'six years of hell' in detention in Iran as they prepare to be reunited with their family.

The UK government also confirmed it had paid a longstanding debt over a cancelled defence contract.

"Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe and Anoosheh Ashoori will return from Iran today," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said. "They will be reunited with their families and loved ones."

UK lawmaker Tulip Siddiq, who represents the north London district where Zaghari-Ratcliffe's family live, tweeted a photo of her constituent smiling on board a plane.

"It's been 6 long years - and I can't believe I can FINALLY share this photo," she wrote.

"Nazanin is now in the air flying away from 6 years of hell in Iran," she added.

Complex talks

Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard Ratcliffe told AFP at the family home that "the first thing she always wanted to do was me make her a cup of tea".