WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over a dozen gendarmes killed in Burkina Faso ambush
Gunmen kill at least 13 gendarmes in Taparko, a northern mining town, says AFP, citing sources, while search continues for eight missing soldiers.
Over a dozen gendarmes killed in Burkina Faso ambush
Burkina Faso has been struggling with attacks since 2015, when militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh group began mounting cross-border raids from Mali. / AFP Archive
March 14, 2022

Gunmen have killed at least 13 gendarmes in an ambush at Taparko, a mining town in Burkina Faso, the latest in a series of attacks in the north of the country.

"A team from the gendarmerie at Dori fell into an ambush set by armed individuals this afternoon near Taparko," a security source told the AFP news agency on Sunday. As well as the 13 confirmed dead, a number of other gendarmes were missing, the source added.

Another security source said reinforcements had been called in and were searching the sector for eight missing gendarmes.

An additional eight gendarmes were wounded in the attack, two of them seriously, and they had been evacuated for treatment in Tougouri.

Taparko is a mining town regularly targeted by militants.

Reports of this latest attack came as two people were killed and several others injured when a bus hit a landmine on Sunday, also near Taparko.

And on Saturday, 11 people were killed in an attack on a gold mine at Baliata, also in the north. One witness told AFP some 30 attackers arrived on scooters.

Recommended

Only days earlier, an attack on another gold mine in the region left 10 people dead.

Struggling history with militants

Burkina Faso has been struggling with attacks since 2015, when militants linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh group began mounting cross-border raids from Mali.

More than 2,000 people have died, according to an AFP toll.

The flashpoint "tri-border" area in the north is frequently targeted by Daesh in the Greater Sahara and the Al-Qaeda-affiliated Group for the Support of Islam and Muslims (GSIM) with deadly attacks against civilians and soldiers.

Attacks with homemade bombs have multiplied since 2018, costing the lives of around 300 people, civilians and military.

A junta seized power in Ouagadougou on January 24 and has made tackling the insurgency a priority. Ousted president Roch Marc Christian Kabore was unable to contain the insurgency.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin