Sunday, March 13, 2022

Russia seeks military equipment from China after Ukraine assault – reports

Russia has asked China for military equipment since its February 24 assault on Ukraine, the Financial Times and Washington Post has reported, citing US officials.

The Washington Post said the unidentified US officials did not state the kind of weaponry that had been requested or how China had responded.

Responding to media reports, Chinese embassy in the United States said: "The current situation in Ukraine is indeed disconcerting. The high priority now is to prevent the tense situation from escalating or even getting out of control."

Stop attacks on Ukrainian health facilities, UN urges Russia

Three UN agencies are calling for an immediate end to attacks on health care facilities in Ukraine, calling them “an act of unconscionable cruelty.”

In a joint statement, the UN Children’s Fund, the World Health Organization, and the UN Population Fund said that “horrific attacks are killing and causing serious injuries to patients and health workers, destroying vital health infrastructure and forcing thousands to forgo accessing health services despite catastrophic needs.”

“To attack the most vulnerable — babies, children, pregnant women, and those already suffering from illness and disease, and health workers risking their own lives to save lives — is an act of unconscionable cruelty,” they said.

Chernobyl power line restored: Ukraine

Ukraine has restored a broken power line to the Chernobyl power plant, the scene of a nuclear meltdown in 1986, which is held by Russian troops.

Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said that “heroes” from the national power grid company managed to restore the connection. The power is used to run pumps which keep spent nuclear fuel cool to prevent radiation leaks.

Ukraine said Wednesday that power had been cut to the site and that there was enough diesel fuel to run on-site generators for 48 hours.

Tens of thousands attend pro-Ukraine rally in Berlin

Up to 30,000 men, women and children have joined pro-Ukraine demonstration in central Berlin, with many waving Ukrainian flags or holding banners with slogans opposing the Russian offensive.

Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, protesters - including people in wheelchairs and toddlers in pushchairs - walked through the streets of Berlin, at times chanting and singing.

It’s extremely important for Ukrainians to see that we will not forget them, not in two weeks and not after that," said protester Helene Krass.

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Dozens of cars have driven through the Serbian capital of Belgrade in support of Russia’s incursion of Ukraine.

The occupants waved Russian and Serbian flags, honked horns and chanted pro-Putin slogans. Some cars had the letter Z painted on them — a symbol of support for the Russian president.

Serbia has refused to join international sanctions against its ally Russia despite formally seeking EU membership and voting in favour of the UN resolution condemning Moscow’s aggression.

Over 2,100 Mariupol residents killed: official

At least 2,187 residents of Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol have been killed since hostilities began, the local authorities have said.

"As of today, 2,187 Mariupol residents have died from attacks by Russia," the city council posted on Telegram, raising the toll by almost 1,000 since Wednesday, when they said 1,207 civilians had died in the first nine days of the siege.

Guterres thanks Erdogan over efforts for peace

In a phone call, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres discussed regional and global developments, particularly the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

"Türkiye is making great efforts to achieve a cease-fire in the Russia-Ukraine war and to re-establish peace. It is also working hard on the issues of humanitarian aid and evacuations," Erdogan told Guterres, according to a Turkish Presidential Communications Directorate statement.

The UN chief thanked Erdogan for his initiation to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, his efforts to contribute to peace, and his diplomatic push.

Second Ukraine mayor abducted by Russian troops

A Ukraine mayor was abducted by Russian forces, the second such kidnapping in days, bringing strong condemnation from the European Union.

"The army of the Russian Federation captured the mayor of the city of Dniprorudne," in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast region of southeast Ukraine, the regional administration head Oleksandr Starukh said on Facebook.

On Friday the mayor of southern Ukraine's Melitopol was kidnapped by Russian soldiers occupying the city, because "he refused to cooperate with the enemy", according to the Ukraine parliament.

US: NATO will act if Russia hits alliance

White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said Russia will face a response from NATO should any of its attacks in Ukraine cross borders and hit members of the security alliance.

Russian missiles have struck a military training base close to Ukraine’s western border with NATO member Poland and killed 35 people.

Sullivan tells CBS News' "Face the Nation" that President Joe Biden “has been clear repeatedly that the United States will work with our allies to defend every inch of NATO territory and that means every inch.”

Russia showing signs of interest in Ukraine talks

Russia is showing signs of a willingness to engage in substantive negotiations over Ukraine, even as Moscow currently is intent on "destroying" its neighbour, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman has said.

Sherman, in an interview with "Fox News Sunday", said the United States is putting "enormous pressure" on Russian President Vladimir Putin to agree to a ceasefire and to allow the creation of humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to escape.

"That pressure is beginning to have some effect.

Russia, Ukraine report progress in talks

Russian and Ukrainian officials gave their most upbeat assessments yet of progress in their talks, suggesting there could be positive results within days.

"We will not concede in principle on any positions. Russia now understands this. Russia is already beginning to talk constructively," Ukrainian negotiator and presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said in a video posted online. "I think that we will achieve some results literally in a matter of days, " he said.

RIA news agency quoted a Russian delegate, Leonid Slutsky, as saying the talks had made substantial progress.

Russia accused of using phosphorus munitions

Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman has accused Russia of using banned phosphorus munitions in an overnight attack on the town of Popasna in Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.

The ombudswoman, Liudmila Denisova, shared a photograph purporting to show the alleged attack, but did not say if Ukraine had concrete evidence.

"The bombing of a civilian city by the Russian attackers with these weapons is a war crime and a crime against humanity according to the Rome convention,” she said in an online statement. There was no reaction from Russia.

Nearly 125,000 people evacuated via humanitarian corridors

Nearly 125,000 people have been evacuated via humanitarian corridors from conflict zones in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said in a video address.

"Today the key task is Mariupol," he said, adding that a humanitarian supply convoy was now only 80 kilometres (50 miles) away from the besieged port city where more than 400,000 people are trapped.

US journalist shot dead near Kiev

One US video journalist has been killed and another wounded by Russian forces in Irpin town near the Ukrainian capital Kiev, head of regional police has said.

The Ukrainian police said that Russian troops opened fire on the car of Brent Renaud and another journalist.

A New York Times spokesperson said Renaud, 50, was a “talented filmmaker who had contributed to The New York Times over the years.” It said he was not working for the publication at the time of his death.

Hundreds arrested in pro-Ukraine rallies

Russia detained more than 250 people for protesting Moscow's "military operation" in Ukraine.

OVD-Info, which monitors arrests during protests, said police had detained 268 people during demonstrations in 23 Russian cities.

An AFP journalist present at a protest in the capital Moscow witnessed at least a dozen arrests and said police were taking away anybody without press papers.

Pope Francis says 'massacre' in Ukraine must stop

Pope Francis has issued a heartfelt plea for an end to the "massacre" and the "unacceptable armed attack" in Ukraine.

Speaking after his weekly Angelus prayers on Sunday, he condemned the "barbarity" of killing children and civilians, adding: "In the name of God... stop this massacre."

Dozens dead in air strike on Ukraine military base near Poland

At least thirty-five people have died and more than 130 injured when Russian troops launched air strikes on the International Centre for Peacekeeping and Security outside Ukraine's western city of Lviv, near the border with Poland, local officials said.

"I have to announce that, unfortunately, we have lost more heroes: 35 people died as a result of the shelling of the International Peacekeeping and Security Centre," the head of the Lviv regional administration, Maksym Kozytsky, wrote on Telegram, updating an initial toll of nine.

"134 more with injuries of varying severity are in a military hospital," he added, saying the information on the toll was still being updated.

Poland: NATO will have to think seriously if Putin uses chemical weapons

Poland's President Andrzej Duda has said in an interview that the use of chemical weapons in Ukraine by Russia would be a game changer and NATO would have to think seriously about how to respond.

Asked if the use of chemical weapons by Putin would be a red line for NATO at which point it has to get involved, Duda told BBC television: "If he uses any weapons of mass destruction then this will be a game changer in the whole thing."

"For sure, the North Atlantic Alliance and its leaders led by the United States will have to sit at the table and they will really have to think seriously what to do because then it starts to be dangerous."

Qatar calls on all parties to 'exercise restraint' over Ukraine

Qatar's foreign minister has called on all parties to "exercise restraint" and to avoid further escalation over Ukraine in a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, a Qatari foreign ministry statement said.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told Ukraine's Dmytro Kuleba that Qatar urged "all parties to exercise restraint, resolve disputes through constructive dialogue and diplomatic methods, and to settle international disputes by peaceful means," the statement said.

Turkish mosque in Mariupol not damaged

Türkiye's foreign minister has confirmed that a Turkish mosque in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol remains intact after reports of a rocket landing 700 metres (2,300 feet) from the building.

Mevlut Cavusoglu further informed that at least 14,480 Turkish citizens were evacuated from Ukraine since the start of Russia's operation on February 24.

Israeli foreign minister condemns Russia

Israel’s foreign minister has condemned Russia’s operation in Ukraine, calling on Moscow to halt its attacks and end the conflict.

Yair Lapid’s criticism is among the strongest that has come from Israeli officials since the operation began. His remarks set him apart from Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who has stopped short of condemning Russia.

Israel has walked a fine line in its response to the crisis. Bennett has voiced support for the Ukrainian people and the country has sent humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

85 children killed since beginning of Russian operation

A total of 85 children have been killed since the start of the Russian offensive in Ukraine, the office of Ukraine's Prosecutor General said.

More than 100 more have been wounded, the office added.