The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on alleged manufacture of biological weapons in Ukraine at the request of Moscow, whose credibility on chemical weapons was questioned during a session on Syria.

Russia on Thursday accused the United States of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine, which has faced an assault by tens of thousands of Russian troops since February 24.

Both Washington and Kyiv have denied the allegations, with the United States saying they were a sign that Moscow could soon use the weapons itself.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Russia's allegations in a video address on Thursday, saying, "No one is developing any chemical or any other weapons of mass destruction" in Ukraine.

Western states have charged that Russia is employing a ruse by accusing their opponents and the United states of developing biological and chemical weapons to lay the ground for their possible use in Ukraine – something Moscow has been accused of doing in Syria.

At a monthly Security Council meeting on the use of chemical weapons in Syria – a case that remains unresolved and continues to suffer from a UN-denounced lack of information from Damascus – both Washington and London raised Ukraine.

READ MORE: Has Russia underestimated Ukrainian resistance?

'Unjustified' attack?