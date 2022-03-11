The US has quietly seized the cargo of two tankers suspected of transporting Iranian oil as part of an elaborate sanctions-busting scheme involving forged documents and the repainting of a ship's deck to cloak illegal shipments.

Details of the seizure, which has not been previously reported, were contained in a federal civil case unsealed last month after the Greek-managed vessels discharged their valuable cargo, worth upward of $38 million, in Houston and the Bahamas at the direction of US law enforcement.

The seizure comes as the Biden administration seeks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that would likely entail the US lifting punishing sanctions.

That task has been made more urgent by Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine and the US decision to retaliate by banning all Russian oil imports, which potentially removes from Western markets more than 10 million barrels per day of oil.

Some of that lost supply could be made up by Iran, which pumped an average 2.4 million barrels per day in 2021 though due to sanctions has been able to sell less than half of what it produces.

Opponents of Iran warn that even as Ukraine scrambles geopolitical calculations and the US turns its attention to Russia, the Biden administration shouldn't take pressure off Tehran.

The long odyssey that led to the US' seizure began in the fall of 2020 when the M/T Stark I, an Iranian-owned vessel under US sanctions since 2018, repainted its deck in an apparent attempt to disguise the vessel and avoid detection by satellite imagery. On October 31, 2020, it pulled into a terminal at Iran's Kharg Island and loaded full of oil.

Four days later, on November 3, 2020, 733,876 barrels of oil were transferred at sea to another tanker, the M/T Arina. During the dangerous ship-to-ship transfer, both ships turned off their transponders — a mandatory safety device on all large ships — to avoid being picked up on ship tracking databases, satellite imagery and data shared by Jungman show.

Iran's revenue windfall