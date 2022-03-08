China has asked the US to release "relevant details as soon as possible" regarding dozens of its alleged biological laboratories in Ukraine, warning "all dangerous viruses in Ukraine must be stored in these laboratories."

"According to the data released by the US itself, the US has 26 biological laboratories and other related facilities in Ukraine which has indeed attracted great attention," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday at a news conference in Beijing.

A similar claim was made on Sunday by Russian Defence Ministry that there was "evidence of a US-financed military biological programme developed in Ukraine."

Moscow said the lab was "revealed during Russia's special operation in that country."

"All dangerous viruses in Ukraine must be stored in these laboratories. All research activities are led by the US. No information is allowed to be disclosed without the permission of the US side," Zhao said.

Pentagon "has absolute control" over these labs, he said.

There was no immediate response from the US over Chinese claims.

Russia-Ukraine war

Russia's war on Ukraine has drawn international condemnation, led to financial sanctions on Moscow, and spurred an exodus of global firms from Russia.

The West has also imposed biting export restrictions on key technologies that are now prohibited from being sent to Russia.