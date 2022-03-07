WORLD
3 MIN READ
Frustration swells in Australia over slow flood relief
Residents in eastern regions express frustration over slow relief and recovery while Sydney braces for more heavy downpours as part of what PM Morrison calls "floods that we have not seen in living memory."
Frustration swells in Australia over slow flood relief
Some locals in flood-affected areas have taken to social media to vent frustration about what they see as a lack of emergency services on the ground to help with the recovery effort. / AFP Archive
March 7, 2022

Frustration has swelled among many flood-hit residents in Australia's east over slow relief and recovery efforts as Sydney braced for more heavy downpours over the next two days that may hamper clean-up plans.

Thousands were forced to flee their homes after torrential rains since late last month brought widespread destruction, cutting off towns, and sweeping away farms, livestock and roads.

Eighteen people have been killed since the deluge began.

"These are terrible, terrible floods," Prime Minister Scott Morrison told radio station 2GB on Monday.

"These are floods that we have not seen in living memory in anyone's lifetime, and even before that. And so I can understand the great frustration (we are) seeing expressed."

More defence force personnel are being sent to flood-affected areas immediately to lead the recovery, said Morrison, who is trailing in polls ahead of a federal election due by May.

Residents have been taking stock of the damage over the weekend while struggling to clear debris and sludge after water levels receded in some places.

"We've had a week of no communications, no food, no fuel … it has been quite unnerving and emotional," a resident in far northern New South Wales town of Murwillumbah, among the worst hit by record floods, told broadcaster ABC.

Recommended

READ MORE:Half a million Australians on flood alert

Recovery could take years

State Premier Dominic Perrottet, on a tour of the flood-hit regions, said the recovery could take years.

"The stories that we've heard, the sense of abandonment that many people had in devastating circumstances is heartbreaking, and we need to ensure it doesn't happen again," he said.

Rains have eased over the last two days but the weather bureau on Monday issued a 'severe warning' for parts of New South Wales, including state capital Sydney, as a second intense low-pressure system forms off the east coast in as many weeks.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecast rains of up to 120 mm in Sydney on Monday and 150 mm Tuesday. Several suburbs have already received more than double March's mean rainfall of around 140 mm.

READ MORE:Tens of thousands flee as Australia hit by worst flooding in decades

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows