As the Russian tanks roll slowly towards the Ukrainian Capital of Kiev, it’s easy to forget that this is Russia’s second war in as many years, and on as many continents.

The first — in Syria where Putin staked Russia’s claim to be a resurgent superpower — gives us much insight into Russian thinking behind the Ukraine war, a decision which has baffled many observers. When assessing Russia’s behaviour and history in Syria it becomes clearer what Putin is attempting to achieve in Ukraine.

Putin foresaw his Syria gambit as part of a global chess match against the West envisaging himself running circles around the United States and Europe by pulling the carpet from under them in a highly contested, strategic arena and that was just the start.

Essentially, the invasion of Ukraine was a decision taken a while ago and built on the back of the limited success Russia enjoyed in Syria. Anton Mardasov, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, told me that “In Syria and Ukraine, Russia was preparing for an invasion long before the official announcement of its beginning.”

He also adds that in Syria, many Russian military experts knew about the coming operation several months before it began, and the rest of the world "started talking about it rather late".

Syria was where it all started

Vladimir Putin’s military intervention in Syria in September 2015 not only altered the delicate balance of power in the conflict in favour of the embattled Bashar al Assad, but also made a mockery of the US by pouncing on then-President Barack Obama’s indecision in addition to sidelining Europe completely.

After a brutal initial campaign that showcased tremendous firepower, the Russian leader established a free reign over Syria and refused to view the United States as a partner, rather, he considered them an enemy. He then “withdrew” in 2016 citing “achieved goals” as the cause.

Russian military support for Syria was not necessarily a new phenomenon, in the two years before the crisis, Russia sold Assad a batch of MiG-29SMT fighters and above 30 Pantsir S1E air-defence systems, contracts, as estimated at the time, was worth up to over $2.7 billion.

But the moment Russia got involved, bombers started flying around 510 sorties crushing all resistance, from then on Putin became emboldened.

Only after changing the fortunes of the Syrian conflict to its favour did the Kremlin start to become more aggressive, supporting Syrian army incursions further north towards Idlib and Aleppo adding to a problematic scenario with Türkiye and the United States.