When Russian President Vladimir Putin met his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in late February in Moscow, they were sitting close to each other over a small table.

That setting was a clear contrast to Putin’s previous meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom the Russian president sat at a 6-metres-long table.

For Putin, the new setting of his meeting with Lukashenko is a big change, suggesting how close both leaders are to each other, being both allies and strongmen. But the change might also be related to the Kremlin's Covid-19 rules.

Some argued that Putin chose to meet Western leaders at the long table because they refused to take Covid-19 tests conducted by Kremlin doctors. Lukashenko, who allowed Russian troops to invade Ukrainian territory from the north using Belarusian territory, can clearly not refuse Kremlin-administered tests prior to a meeting with Putin.

But Putin has also recently chosen to meet some of his top officials like Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Defence Minister Sergey Shoygu at a long table, suggesting that he is the country’s lone decision-maker. Neither Lavrov nor Shoygu can have any issues with Kremlin-administered tests.

Whatever the real reasons behind Putin’s close meeting with Lukashenko, their alliance is crystal clear. Some Western officials suggestthat Belarusian armed forces might join the Russian military to invade Ukraine.

“I absolutely agree with him,” said Lukashenko about Putin’s concerns related to Ukraine-West rapprochement. He agreed with Putin on the Russian assumption that the country’s national and regional security interests have been compromised by NATO’s eastern expansion across Eastern Europe, where Belarus is also located.

Here are some reasons why Lukashenko’s Belarus feels so close to Putin’s Russia.

Lukashenko factor

Unlike Ukraine, where protests backed by the West overthrew a pro-Russian government in 2014, the 67-year-old president’s government is squarely dependent on Moscow's support. Like Ukraine, Belarus also witnessed widespread protests in 2020-21, which threatened to oust Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. He is known to be the longest-serving president in Europe.

With Russia's support, Lukashenko, who was once spotted carrying his rifle during last year's protests, suppressed anti-government demonstrations with brute force. Soon before, he participated in a disputed presidential election in 2020, in which he was accused of rigging. Unlike Ukraine, Belarus is landlocked, and Lukashenko sees Russia as his enabler.

Like Putin, Lukashenko also believes in the “Slavic brotherhood, in blood” and blames the West for creating a rift between Ukrainians and Russians, two Slavic nations. “But we will return Ukraine to the bosom of Slavs. We will definitely do it,” he said, explaining his support for Putin's policy toward Kiev.

He also suggested that Russia and Belarus are not only Slavic but also have a will to keep former Soviet lands away from Western influence. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion last week, Lukashenko has backed Putin’s war on Ukraine.

He even indicated that Belarus could go nuclear if the West threatened it. On Sunday, the country held a referendum over renouncing the country’s non-nuclear status, which was accepted by a majority, according to results.

While the country has no nuclear weapons, it could deploy them from Russia, which has already put its nuclear weapons on “high alert” under Putin’s instructions. If the West threatens Belarus, Lukashenko further pledgedthis week that he could “deploy not only nuclear weapons, but super-nuclear and up-and-coming ones to protect our territory.”

Lukashenko is also the current president of the Supreme State Council of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, a supranational organisation, which aims to create a political confederation between the two states, according to a 1999 treaty signed by Minsk and Moscow. Since 2000, Lukashenko has led the Union State.