Conflict has perpetually been a leading factor of food insecurity across the world.

As Russia's military operation in Ukraine enters its seventh day, concern has intensified over its impact on agricultural supply chains.

Russia and Ukraine are among the top five international exporters for many important cereals and oilseeds such as wheat, sunflowers and corn.

Ukraine accounts for 16 percent of global corn exports and 12 percent of wheat exports, according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA).

As a key corn supplier for Europe and China, Ukraine produced a historical high of 42 million tonnes in 2021, says the USDA.

Ukraine also produces 50 percent of the world’s sunflower seed oil, and alongside Russia, meets over 50 percent of the cereal needs for North Africa and the Middle East, according to the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI).

But, large areas of food crop production in Ukraine directly border Russia and Belarus where Moscow’s troops had been gathering for weeks leading up to the conflict.

Currently, Russia’s attack on Ukraine has closed Kiev’s ports and led to a ban on commercial vessels in the Azov Sea, which connects to the Black Sea – one of the world’s most important regions for trade.

So if Russia takes full control of Ukraine, it takes an even larger piece of the global food supply pie.

READ MORE: Nearly one third of the Arab world is experiencing food insecurity

Short and long term consequences

Russian military operations could have both short and long term consequences moving crop production within and beyond Ukraine, says the IFPRI.

At immediate risk are vulnerable countries highly dependent on Ukraine for food supplies that are currently being halted.

Ukraine supplies Lebanon with 50 percent of its wheat consumption, Libya with 43 percent, Yemen with 22 percent and Bangladesh with 21 percent, according to the Financial Times (FT).

In addition, Ukraine and Russia account for 86 percent of Egypt’s wheat imports in 2020 and 75 percent of Türkiye’s wheat purchases, says FT.

The World Food Programme (WFP) has expressed concern over the conflict, saying it “stands ready to deploy in support of affected populations.”

“With up to 283 million people currently acutely food insecure or at high risk in 81 countries, and 45 million already teetering on the brink of starvation, the world can’t afford another conflict,” said Margot van der Velden, WFP’s Director of Emergencies.

If the war persists and exports continue to be halted during the Ukrainian harvest season coming up in a few months, the chaos will reverberate throughout the globe.

Independent agronomist Michael Lee told TRT World he believes the long-term consequences are “too early to even consider” but the conflict poses a risk to global food prices as “Ukraine (and Russia) dominate the grain trade.”

“Even in peacetime, any talk of a good crop or drought will move the market. The implications of trade ceasing altogether with no indication when they will restart are monumental, far-reaching and will absolutely affect global food prices,” said Lee.

Not to mention the conflict’s impact on fertiliser exports due to sanctions, which will create a vicious cycle in the production of agricultural crops.

“Russia (and Belarus) produces fertiliser, sanctions will limit the supply of fertiliser, prices will go up, farmers will apply less, yields will decrease, grain prices will increase,” explains Lee.

READ MORE: WFP: Millions face food insecurity in war-torn Syria