The young Russo-Ukrainian war is a horrible tragedy for the people of Ukraine and a tremendous setback for the European post-Cold War security structure. There are signs, however, that the two sides are creating the basis for a negotiated end to hostilities, even as rocket salvos rain down across the entire Ukrainian territory.

Russian President VladimirPutin has demanded that Ukraine be “denazified,” “demilitarised,” and, most importantly, become a neutral state. His Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signalled that he is willing to talk about a neutral status for his country.

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price has called this diplomacy “at the barrel of a gun” – which it is – but a neutral status for Ukraine is nothing new, and has even been proposed by many realist thinkers in the West. The most influential proponents include former National Security Advisors Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski, professors John Mearsheimer, Hall Gardner, Stephen M Walt and Renée Belfer, who explained why it was the West’s dogmatic belief in the liberal narrative winning over the entire world was the root for the conflict in the first place. Many scholars have also advocatedfor buffers that are not a part of Russia’s or the US’ security network, simply because it makes strategic sense.

Permanent neutrality is a very European solution to a very European problem: mutual geopolitical threats. Switzerland was neutralised by the Great Powers in 1815 to keep Austria and France apart, Belgium and Luxembourg were neutralised later to put space between France and Germany, and Austria was neutralised in 1955 to regain its independence without becoming another NATO member that could threaten the USSR.

This worked because neutral buffer states deescalate the security dilemma. Permanently neutral states, even when they have militaries – which almost all do – pose no structural threats to great powers, while nuclear weapons or alliances like NATO do.

That is why Moscow, too, has been calling for a neutral Ukraine, and not just since the war started. Rank and file Russian foreign policymakers have suggested it on the highest levels, together with a federalisation of the state as foreseen in the Minsk II agreements.

Since December 17 2021, when Russia published two draft treaties, it has been clear that Moscow would agree to a neutral status for Ukraine. The treaties all but name the policy. Even if one rejects the demands of NATO’s withdrawal to 1997 borders (also a part of the proposal) the neutrality of Ukraine still comprises the core part.

Now we have the demand for the policy on the table also directly from Putin. Liberal pundits in the West dismissed this as the Kremlin’s wish for a “sphere of influence.” However, despite the clear upper hand in the conflict, Russia is still sticking to its demand for a neutral Ukraine. It is clear that Putin will also demand significant changes to Ukraine’s domestic political system — this is the “denazification” part of the ultimatum.

Let there be no misunderstanding. The unprovoked attack on Ukraine is a blatant infringement of international law and illegal, like many other previous Russian actions. There can be no excuse on the level of law or moral decency. But that is not the point.

For realists — and Putin is certainly one — the only thing that matters is what can be achieved and at what costs. One only needs a tiny bit of “strategic empathy” to understand why, from a Russian perspective, NATO looks like a pretty big threat on any map.

But what do the Ukrainians want? This question is also relevant because for a truly neutral solution to emerge, one needs three ingredients: the willingness of one side, the willingness of the other side, and the willingness of the state in question to start playing a neutral role.