The Russian invasion of Ukraine was fundamentally ignited by the geopolitical worldview of the Russian Federation’s ruling clan. Having started their careers in the intelligence and security apparatus of the Soviet Union, and having seen the collapse of the empire, the siloviki elite of Russia consider contemporary sovereign Ukraine to be a “geopolitical anomaly” on their doorstep.

Thus, the possibility of Ukraine becoming a NATO member one day is far beyond the Cold War-remnant imaginations of President Vladimir Putin, a career KGB officer, and his faithful followers in the Russian Security Council.Alexander Gabuev describes the ideological mindset of Russia’s strongmen to be an “odd amalgam of Soviet nostalgia, great-power chauvinism and the trappings of the Russian Orthodox faith.” This dangerous trio is evident in Putin’s ambitious paper arguing the inevitable unity of Belarus, Russia, and Ukraine, “On the Historical Unity of Russians and Ukrainians.”

The ongoing war, which has recently seen the notable launching of the Russian military’s Iskander missiles from Belarus and the pounding of Ukrainian territory, is merely the manifestation of Putin’s article via armed forces.

Russians not fighting like Russians

The military-geostrategic character of the Russo–Ukrainian War interestingly resembles the initial stages of the 1973 Arab–Israeli bonanza, known as the Yom Kippur War. Then, the two main fronts of the conflict, Sinai and Golan Heights, were shaped by distinctly different warfighting and operational art trends. From a military standpoint, this is more or less tantamount to the present situation in Ukraine.

The Russian advance is unexpectedly slow in the north. At the time of writing, the Russian combat formations were short of outflanking the capital Kiev, and they could not capture the railways-hub city of Kharkiv. The logistics appear to be badly coordinated. The Russian armoured platforms were not stopped by the Ukrainian terrain’s infamous Rasputitsa, the early-spring muddy roads, but simply because they were out of fuel.

Even more bizarrely, the Russians have not been fighting like Russians in terms of doctrinal approach and concepts of operations (CONOPS). Military literature suggests that the current Russian way of fighting is centred on Soviet Red Army-fashion echeloned offensives, with motor-rifle brigades forming the first wave, followed by heavy tank divisions secondly, and Rosgvardia (the National Guard) personnel as the final wave for protecting critical facilities and pacifying any local resistance.

Instead, so far, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have been sending in small airborne troops detachments and reconnaissance units. We have not seen combined arms warfare or massive armoured assaults – yet. More importantly, we have not seen principal manoeuvre units, first and foremost the First Guards Tanks Army, staging breakthrough operations from the forward-assembly areas in Belgorod pushing all the way into Kharkiv.

I believe the above-mentioned shortfalls pertain to two major mistakes by the Russian planners.

The first misstep has emanated from the imperfect intelligence preparation of the battleground. Having misjudged the discipline and warfighting will of the Ukrainian security forces, Moscow leadership expected an inevitable collapse of the Ukraine Armed Forces following the first shots fired in the streets of Kiev. That did not happen.

The Ukrainian military focused on conducting mobile defence operations, which is a dynamic defensive strategy centred on counter-attacks when the adversary is overstretched, the waging of systematic manoeuvre warfare when defending, and the smart management of reserve forces.

The second mistake stemmed from the Russian Airborne Forces’ (VDV) opening moves in the Antonov Airport on the outskirts of Kiev. Apparently, the Russian plot aimed to take control of the facility through the elite VDV pioneers, then use the airport as a “portal” to bring follow-on units into the Ukrainian capital and insert a puppet regime.