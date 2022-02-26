Russian attacks in Ukraine “could constitute war crimes,” Amnesty International has said.

The London-based right watchdog said on Friday in a statement that it documented “three incidents that it believes to have killed at least six civilians and injured at least 12 more.”

Citing Amnesty International’s Secretary-General Agnes Callamard, the statement said: “The Russian military has shown a blatant disregard for civilian lives by using ballistic missiles and other explosive weapons with wide-area effects in densely populated areas.”

“Some of these attacks may be war crimes. The Russian government, which falsely claims to use only precision-guided weapons, should take responsibility for these acts,” she said.

Calling on Russia to immediately end “indiscriminate attacks in violation of the laws of war,” she said:

“The continuation of the use of ballistic missiles and other inaccurate explosive weapons causing civilian deaths and injuries is inexcusable.”

Three deadly attacks

The group’s Crisis Evidence Lab analysed digital evidence, including photos, videos and satellite imagery of three attacks early in the Russian operation in Ukraine on February 24.