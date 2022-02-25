The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has convened an emergency meeting requested by Ukraine this week, in the hopes of preventing war and Russian assault. In his opening remarks, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres stated: "If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart: President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

About an hour into the meeting, the secretary general's statements became moot – Russian president Vladimir Putin announced the start of an operation to "demilitarise" and "denazify" Ukraine.

Making the matter even more ironic – absurd even– was that the Council's rotating president this month is the Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia. The Security Council meeting that should, in theory, have condemned Russian actions was headed by the very country that should have been condemned. Even though most Council members strongly supported the resolution, the meeting ended, as could be expected, without it passing.

Russia's announcement – and its timing – once again confirmed a key issue in the United Nations' structure. And while some are questioning whether Russia could or should lose its seat in the Security Council, this question misses the forest for the trees.

The reality is that the veto power system in the UNSC has evolved from a pragmatic move at the time of its establishment into a liability. Today, the veto system ensures that aggressive actions by powerful states go without punishment even though they are in clear violation of international law. The inability of the Security Council to operate properly also distorts discussions about international norms and law, peace, and security, and forces states to seek “self-help.”

Instead of insisting on an outdated United Nations mechanism, global attention should turn to updating the institution and preparing it for a multipolar international system.

Future focus

While the current debates focus on Ukraine and the Russian assault, the discussions also need to look forward. As the international system transitions from a unipolar to a multipolar system with great power competition in Asia, the future, it appears, will hold more wars, more unilateral military actions, and new conflicts. A multipolar world promises new forms of military escalation and unlawful annexations.

Today, the focus may be on Russia, but China is waiting next in line. The days when only the US invaded states in violation of international law have already ended. More and more states will pursue their self-interests by military means and try to assert their dominance.

In this context, the very ideas of international norms, a rules-based system, and international laws will be threatened. States who disregard them will attain some of their goals and states that respect these rules will be unable to support the victims of unlawful aggression.