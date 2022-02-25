Shortly after Russia launched air and ground assaults against Ukraine on Thursday morning, Kiev made an official request to Ankara to close the Turkish straits to Russian ships.

“We are calling for the airspace, Bosphorus [Istanbul] and Dardanelles [Canakkale] Straits to be closed. We have conveyed our relevant demand to the Turkish side. At the same time, we want sanctions imposed on the Russian side,” Ukrainian Ambassador to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar said in a presser in Ankara.

Türkiye said it does not want further escalation and called on Russia to halt all actions in Ukraine.

Türkiye “has studied all possible scenarios regarding Montreux Convention. All the legal and diplomatic preparations have been done. We will continue to follow the developments,” governing AK Party’s spokesman Omer Celik said.

Ankara is observing the possible economic, political and related impacts of ongoing Russian aggression on Ukraine, he said.

The request puts Türkiye, a NATO member which shares a maritime border with Russia and Ukraine in the Black Sea, in a unique bind. It has good ties with both countries and has positioned itself as a neutral mediator for peaceful resolution to the crisis, making it an essential player in the current conflict.

Under the 1936 Montreux Convention, Ankara has control over the straits and can limit any vessel – civilian or military – from transit during wartime or if threatened.

Here’s more on the convention:

Historical context

Before the Montreux Convention, the Turkish straits were regulated by the 1923 Lausanne Convention, which had established some rules about how military ships could use the straits.

In 1933 Adolf Hitler came to power in Germany and vowed to follow expansionist policies.

In 1936, Britain, the Soviet Union and Türkiye met in Montreux, Switzerland, and agreed to return the straits (the Bosphorus, the Dardanelles and the Sea of Marmara) to Turkish control.

The Montreux Convention was ratified by Türkiye, Britain, France, the USSR, Bulgaria, Greece, Germany, Yugoslavia and Japan.

The three most important positions that needed to be balanced were between Türkiye, the USSR and the UK. Türkiye wanted to remilitarise the area and gain as much control over the straits as possible; the USSR wanted unrestricted passage so their Black Sea fleet could have access to the Mediterranean; and the British wanted some limitations placed on the USSR’s influence in the Mediterranean.

The accord ended up being a compromise between those three considerations.

What are the rules?

The accord guarantees free passage of civilian vessels to use the Turkish straits, unless they are from a country that Türkiye is engaged in war with, giving it the authority to close the straits to all merchant ships if it chooses.