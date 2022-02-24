With a database of more than 10 billion facial images from web sources, US company Clearview AI has created an intelligence platform that uses facial recognition technology to aid law enforcement officials.

The company was founded in 2017 and has since signed contracts with the US Air Force, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the FBI.

Clearview says its mission is to safeguard communities and support government agencies in identifying victims and perpetrators of crimes via image-search.

However, the company has also been clouded in controversy for alleged attempts to venture into other sectors, such as using its facial recognition services for identity verification in apps.

Earlier this month, CEO and co-founder Hoan Ton-That told VICE News’ Motherboard that technology companies such as Uber, Lyft, and Airbnb “have expressed interest in Clearview's facial recognition technology for the purposes of consent-based identity verification.”

Although all three tech giants denied any interest in Clearview’s technology, Ton-That’s statement stoked concerns that the company continues to eye an expansion into more widely used platforms by the public.

When asked by TRT World, Ton-That said “there are no current plans to work with the companies mentioned.”

He said they are “examples of the types of firms who have expressed interest in Clearview AI's facial recognition technology for the purposes of consent-based identity verification, since there are a lot of issues with crimes that happen on their platforms.”

Ton-That also stressed that Clearview does not plan to sell their facial recognition to non-governmental industries.

“Previous reporting has highlighted past trial use of Clearview’s technology by private companies, and we have not decided to sell the service that uses our image database to non-governmental industries at this time,” Ton-That wrote in an email.

However, critics like Jack Poulson, executive director of tech accountability group Tech Inquiry, aren’t convinced.

“Clearview AI has a pattern of deception: the company has been publicly defending its mass surveillance by claiming it will only sell to law enforcement while privately pitching an expansion into finance, retail and entertainment," Poulson told Reuters.

Last year, the US face tracking company faced several lawsuits prompting it to cancel all its accounts with customers not associated with law enforcement or government agencies.

This came after a report found that the company worked with more than 2,200 law enforcement agencies, private companies and individuals around the world.

READ MORE:South Korea tests AI facial recognition to track Covid cases

How does it work?

Clearview matches faces to a database of more than 10 billion images lifted from the Internet, including social media platforms like Facebook.

Users upload photos of people to the platform which then scans the individual’s biometric information and provides users with other existing images and personal information, such as social media accounts, found online.

The technology has been used to solve murders, child exploitation cases, drug smuggling networks, theft, and more.

The most recent success story reported by Clearview occurred in October 2021, when the technology was used to identify a perpetrator in a major child sexual abuse case in Las Vegas that led to a 35-year prison sentence.

The New York Times first threw Clearview, founded by Ton-That and Richard Schwartz, into the spotlight in 2020.

“The tool could identify activists at a protest or an attractive stranger on the subway, revealing not just their names but where they lived, what they did and whom they knew,” the Times wrote.

The following year, the company made headlines after law enforcement officials used its technology to try to identify rioters from the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.