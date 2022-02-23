WORLD
3 MIN READ
White supremacists plead guilty to planning race war in US
Three white men pleaded guilty for their roles in conspiring to attack power grids, as part of a plot to sow civil unrest and race war in the US, Justice Department says.
White supremacists plead guilty to planning race war in US
Protesters march against white supremacy, in New York City in August 2019. / Reuters Archive
February 23, 2022

Three men have pleaded guilty to planning attacks on power grids as part of a white supremacist plot to sow chaos and spark a race war in the United States, the Justice Department said.

Christopher Cook, 20, Jonathan Frost, 24, and Jackson Sawall, 22, each pleaded guilty in a federal court on Wednesday in Ohio to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the department said.

"These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country," assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen said in a statement.

Timothy Langan, assistant director of the FBI Counterterrorism Division, said the three "wanted to attack regional power substations and expected the damage would lead to economic distress and civil unrest."

Frost and Cook met in an online chat group in the fall of 2019, according to court documents, and discussed the idea of attacking a power grid.

After recruiting Sawall, they were each assigned a substation in a different region of the United States with the plan to attack them with powerful rifles.

Defendants planned unrest for Americans

Recommended

"The defendants believed their plan would cost the government millions of dollars and cause unrest for Americans in the region," the Justice Department said.

"They had conversations about how the possibility of the power being out for many months could cause war, even a race war, and induce the next Great Depression," it said.

According to court documents, Frost provided Cook and Sawall in February 2020 with suicide necklaces filled with fentanyl, which was to be ingested if they were caught by law enforcement.

During a traffic stop, Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but survived.

Cook and Frost drove to Texas the following month and continued to seek recruits for the plot until their arrest, according to court documents.

Law enforcement seized multiple pistols and rifles as well as hundreds of rounds of ammunition from the men.

They face up to 15 years in prison. Sentencing will be held at a later date.

READ MORE:Adding fuel to the fire: white supremacy as domestic terrorism in the US

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows