Three men have pleaded guilty to planning attacks on power grids as part of a white supremacist plot to sow chaos and spark a race war in the United States, the Justice Department said.

Christopher Cook, 20, Jonathan Frost, 24, and Jackson Sawall, 22, each pleaded guilty in a federal court on Wednesday in Ohio to one count of conspiring to provide material support to terrorists, the department said.

"These three defendants admitted to engaging in a disturbing plot, in furtherance of white supremacist ideology, to attack energy facilities in order to damage the economy and stoke division in our country," assistant attorney general Matthew Olsen said in a statement.

Timothy Langan, assistant director of the FBI Counterterrorism Division, said the three "wanted to attack regional power substations and expected the damage would lead to economic distress and civil unrest."

Frost and Cook met in an online chat group in the fall of 2019, according to court documents, and discussed the idea of attacking a power grid.

After recruiting Sawall, they were each assigned a substation in a different region of the United States with the plan to attack them with powerful rifles.

Defendants planned unrest for Americans