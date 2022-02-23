On the night of February 21, 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared Russia’s recognition of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) as two independent domains. Putin’s decision started a new era in the crisis between Russia and the West over Ukraine. Russia has made its move and has chosen to escalate the conflict by violating the territorial integrity of Ukraine. Now, the question is what Russia’s next move in its chess game with the West will be.

If Russia uses this move as a stepping stone for further invasion of Ukraine, it will have to face grave economic and military costs. In addition, such advances may adversely impact issues that Russia finds irreconcilable, including the expansion of NATO and Ukraine’s orientation.

On the other hand, de-escalation will not benefit Russia either. From the beginning of the crisis, Russian soldiers stationed at the border between Ukraine and Russia have made Russian threats credible. It was because of these troops that Russia could negotiate its security concerns at the highest levels. Therefore, the most rational action for Russia will be keeping tensions high and continuing psychological warfare.

By recognising DPR and LPR, Russia could maintain pressure without excessive burden on its economy and military. After the recognition, Russian troops were welcomed in the two breakaway republics, and Russia is unlikely to face the harshest of sanctions. Russia has been supporting LPR and DPR economically and diplomatically since they came into existence. The recognition of their statehood will not create a drastic shift on the ground if there is no provocation.

In addition, this was by no means the first time Russia helped form and then recognised breakaway republics in other states. In the past three decades, Russia has supported the formation of the Nagorno-Karabakh in Azerbaijan, Transnistria in Moldova and South Ossetia and Abkhazia in Georgia following the 2008 war. In Ukraine, besides eventually recognising DPR and LPR, Russia went one step further and annexed Crimea. Therefore, the recognition of DPR and LPR should not be considered an important step and is unlikely to be a stepping stone for further invasion. Russia is also unlikely to reverse its recognition of DPR and LPR since such a step would harm its credibility.