The United States has announced sanctions against what it said were members of an international financing network for Yemen’s Houthi rebels after the Iran-backed group recently escalated cross-border drone and missile attacks on its oil-rich Gulf neighbours.

The penalties from the Treasury Department announced on Wednesday appeared to fall short of the tougher measures that the Saudis and Emiratis, key strategic partners of the US, had sought from the Biden administration.

US officials have been in talks with Saudi Arabia and the UAE as the crisis in Ukraine worsens high petroleum prices and a supply shortfall.

The sanctions are aimed at a source of the rebel group's financial support, targeting shipping companies and other businesses that the US says smuggles petroleum and other commodities around the Middle East, Asia and Africa to fund the Houthis.

The Houthis seized control of Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and much of the rest of the north of the Arabian Peninsula nation in 2014.

A Saudi-led military coalition entered the war the next year to back Yemeni government against the rebels.

READ MORE:Saudi-led coalition destroys 'Houthi drone' in Jizan citY

Attacks on rise