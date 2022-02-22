Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank have killed a 14-year-old Palestinian boy, Palestine's Health Ministry said, while the Israeli military accused the teenager of throwing Molotov cocktails.

"Mohammed Shehade, 14, was killed by Israeli forces' gunfire in Al Khader" village in the Bethlehem area, a ministry statement said on Tuesday, urging an international investigation of Israel.

The Israeli military said its troops provided first aid but the suspect died.

Two other teenagers have been killed over the past 10 days in the occupied West Bank, where deadly incidents are common, often during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli troops.

The latest killing comes one week after Israeli troops killed another teenage Palestinian in the occupied West Bank, both sides said, during what witnesses described as a confrontation between protesters and Israeli troops.

Residents in the community of Nabi Saleh, northwest of Ramallah, identified the victim as Nehad Bargouthi, 19.

His killing came less than two days after a teenager was killed by the Israeli military near the flashpoint West Bank town of Jenin.

Mohammed Abu Salah, 17, was shot during clashes that erupted as Israeli forces were destroying the home of a Palestinian they accused of carrying out the December killing of an illegal Jewish settler in the occupied West Bank.

