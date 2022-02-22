A US jury has found three men guilty of federal hate crimes for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old African American man who was shot dead while jogging in their Georgia neighbourhood in February 2020.

Travis and Gregory McMichael and their neighbour William Bryan, who are serving life sentences after being found guilty of the murder of Arbery on November, were convicted of violating the civil rights of Arbery on Tuesday.

During the federal hate crimes trial, prosecutors recounted the alleged use by the three men of vulgar racial slurs and history of racism.

Arbery's parents, Marcus Arbery and Wanda Cooper-Jones said they "got justice for Ahmaud," but also noted that "there's so many families out there who don't get victories."

Attorney General Merrick Garland also welcomed the verdict, saying the Justice Department will "use every resource at its disposal to confront unlawful acts of hate and to hold accountable those who perpetrate them."

"No one in this country should have to fear the threat of hate-fuelled violence," he said. "No one should fear being attacked or threatened because of what they look like, where they are from, whom they love, or how they worship."

"And no one should fear that if they go out for a run, they will be targeted and killed because of the colour of their skin."

Racial aspects of the murder