Kellyanne Conway, a long-serving advisor to President Donald Trump known for sparring with reporters, announced Sunday she will step down to focus on her family.

Conway, 53, has been at Trump's side since day one, managing his 2016 campaign that catapulted the reality TV star into the world's most powerful office.

But the past four years of singular loyalty to Trump, including defending him on TV and with informal "gaggles" with the press, have taken a toll on the combative spin doctor who coined the phrase "alternative facts."

While she made a name for herself as one of Trump's sharpest defenders, her husband, prominent Washington lawyer George Conway, is a strident critic of the president, repeatedly and loudly questioning his mental fitness for office.

Focusing on family

"I will be transitioning from the White House at the end of this month," she said in a statement.

"George is also making changes. We disagree about plenty but we are united on what matters most: the kids."

She said their four children would be starting the new academic year remotely.

"As millions of parents nationwide know, kids 'doing school from home' requires a level of attention and vigilance that is as unusual as these times," she said.

"For now, and for my beloved children, it will be less drama, more mama."

Her announcement came a day after her 15-year-old daughter Claudia tweeted that she was "devastated" that her mother would speak at the Republican convention, and pledged to seek legal emancipation "due to years of childhood trauma and abuse."