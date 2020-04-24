Despite the EU appearing to edge closer to some grandiose rescue plan for eurozone countries hit hardest by the coronavirus, a video conference of EU leaders has raised more questions than answers about whether it can pull it off.

EU apaches in Brussels are now starting to really worry that a growing Eurosceptic movement in Italy is about to receive a shot in the arm if EU leaders don't rescue this country and its collapsed businesses.

On Thursday, April 23, EU leaders were supposed to sign off a 540 billion euro ($581 million) rescue plan for Eurozone countries hit hard by the virus, namely Spain and Italy. But those leaders cannot decide on the formula and, ever conscious that if they get it wrong, the impact could be cataclysmic.

On the day, they put their weight behind the plan and reached a "political agreement" – which in euro-talk "we back it in principle but reserve the right to pull out of it at any time."

But in reality, they have just passed the buck to their national parliaments who have to back it anytime from now until June 1, when the EU commission hopes to roll it out.

The crux of the debate in Brussels and among EU leaders is whether countries like Italy should be given a hand-out (a grant) or a loan.

When EU leaders met via video link this week, the package on the table was mainly in loans which would have been enough to have provoked Italy into being the EU's number one enemy.

Yet EU leaders recognised the political implications and moved quickly to propose a much bigger recovery package of close to 2 trillion dollars which will form part of the EU's seven-year budget - which might stifle anti-EU rhetoric from Rome, for the moment.

But the debate over the 2 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) rescue package has merely been used as a distraction to hide disagreements over how this money should be handed over – whether the heated exchange is over the former 540 billion "rescue" or a much bigger one later in the year. No matter.

Like the 540 billion euro package, the same disagreement is going on for the larger package. Even though the bigger one is part of the EU budget, should either one be given to countries like Italy or loaned? The smaller 'bailout' is mainly in soft loans which are surely going to come with some payback later on from Italy.

As for the 2 trillion hoped to be part of a new EU budget, later on, the EU itself will borrow this money from international markets and have to pay it back. For countries like Italy, there are three options. Pay back as a conventional loan; pay back on "never-never" terms over decades like a Marshall Plan or not pay back at all and take the cash as a grant.

A new EU budget could take months to iron out, though.

Old wounds

And will Old Europe wait? As thousands die each day across the 27-nation bloc, those who have buried loved ones will not be very receptive towards the project when elections come round again in 2024.

That is, if the EU, as we know it, is still around by then.

As each day passes a growing crisis of confidence resonates across societies of all countries, even those who were staunchly pro-EU.

The EU itself can't keep pretending to be a superpower and not even put together a rescue plan to bail out its citizens – and then expect when it's all over to continue the charade of pining for more power, having its army and fighting wars around the world.

The corona crisis is an EU crisis. And if it borrows 2 trillion, then the crisis itself becomes the basis for Brussels to take more power from member states, simply due to its role as a loan broker.

As the Schengen agreement appears to be in tatters and EU member states all act alone in grasping their own crises (from border management to internal lockdowns right through to medical equipment procurement from non-EU countries) we are witnessing a pandemic of politics in Brussels, which like the coronavirus, is growing at an alarming rate.