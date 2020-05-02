TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
Sending the aid is not a matter of civilisation but of conscience, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says as Somalia becomes the first foreign country to which Turkey sends ventilators.
Turkey sends Somalia domestic ventilators to tackle virus
A Turkish cargo plane bound for Somalia can be seen alongside medical aid supplies, including domestic ventilators, on May 2, 2020. / AA
May 2, 2020

Turkey on Saturday sent a shipment of medical supplies, including new Turkish-made ventilators, to Somalia to help the Horn of Africa country combat the coronavirus outbreak.

The ventilators, made through recent technological advances, will be a “breath of life for our Somali brothers”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Twitter.

Sending the aid is not a matter of civilisation but of conscience, he added, stressing how the capability and conscience of the Turkish nation stand with the oppressed and the needy.

After Turkey’s all-out effort to develop its own ventilators, which bore fruit last month, Somalia, which lacked the devices that are critical for fighting coronavirus, is the first foreign country to which it sent the ventilators.

At the president’s order, aid prepared by the National Defence Ministry, Health Ministry, and Industry and Technology Ministry was loaded on an aircraft on Friday night at Etimesgut Military Airport in Ankara, the capital.

Recommended

The aid includes a large amount of preventive healthcare equipment, such as 5,000 intensive care ventilators co-manufactured by Turkish firms Biyosys, Baykar, Aselsan and Arcellik, along with diagnostic kits, overalls and masks.

Marking the aid shipment, Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank said that tough times have taught the Turkish nation to be confident and inspired.

Varank stressed that the country is witnessing the success of the technological advances started under the leadership of President Erdogan.

The medical aid packages bore the Turkish presidential seal, along with the Turkish and Somali flags and a famous saying by 13th-century poet and mystic Mevlana Rumi: "There is hope after despair and many suns after darkness."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry
Erdogan: Gaza has had enough of blood, tears and destruction
How the UK–Türkiye defence partnership is reshaping European security
By Salih Mustafa Kazdal
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Turkish minority council protests Greece’s school entry bar in Western Thrace
Türkiye's top security body vows to fight terror, calls for global action on Gaza
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Türkiye's intelligence chief in Qatar for Gaza talks
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam