Mexicans protested against police brutality on Thursday in the second-largest city, Guadalajara, calling for authorities to be held accountable for the death in custody of a local man allegedly arrested over not wearing a face mask in public.

Protests have swelled in cities worldwide since the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer kneeled on his neck in Minneapolis.

Protesters in the historic centre of the state capital of Jalisco vandalised buildings, including the palace, and set ablaze several police cars, footage from network Milenio showed. Police were seen using force against protesters.

A media outlet said one of its photographers was kicked out after being mistaken for a protester.

Governor denies man held for no mask

However, the story was ridden with "many lies", Jalisco Governor Enrique Alfaro responded in a video message late on Thursday.

He denied the man depicted in the video had been held for not using a face mask, but gave no further details.