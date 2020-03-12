The ongoing migration crisis at the Turkish-Greek border has further emboldened far-right groups in Greece who see themselves as defenders of the country. Vigilante violence against immigrants and even journalists has also been in the increase.

Former neo-nazi Golden Dawn member turned European Union parliamentarian Ioannis Lagos was pictured along with locals patrolling the border against the illegal entrance of migrants and refugees early on Friday, according to local media.

Footage of Lagos appearing alongside men who are wearing paramilitary uniforms keeping warm around a fire may raise questions about whether Athens is fully aware of what is happening within its own borders.

A New York Time investigation found the Greek government was running “secret extrajudicial” black sites near the Turkish border where it is detaining migrants illegally before expelling them back to Turkey. The secret black sites are widely considered by legal experts to be illegal.

Several Golden Dawn members, the former party of Lagos, were implicated in the murder of a rapper and Lagos himself, was given a suspended sentence for instigating the attack.

Golden Dawn, was founded in 1993, however, it wasn’t until the financial crises of 2008 and the ensuing immigration crises of 2015 that the party grew to become the third-largest party in Greece.

The Party’s roots can be traced to Nazi Ideology and the party has been accused of using racist rhetoric and inciting xenophobia. Several of the parties members have found themselves in prison as a result.

More worryingly, far-right members of the Identitarian movement from Austria and Germany have also made their way to the border area declaring: “No way. You will not make Europe your home.”

On social media, members on their official account professed: “We declare our solidarity with the Greek border guards.”

One far-right British online activist, Katie Hopkins, bellowed on Twitter that Greek resistance to refugees was “biblical” with “Soldiers of the Cross holding the line” against invaders.

The video has gained hundreds of thousands of views and was first posted by a Polish far-right account. Hopkins has been widely discredited for her racist views. That, however, hasn’t stopped her from being invited on mainstream British and Australian shows to push her far-right agenda.