In his annual State of the Union address to Congress, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday renewed his vow to negotiate a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying he had no desire to kill "hundreds of thousands" in unending fighting.

"We are working to finally end America's longest war and bring our troops back home," Trump said.

Trump also stressed the new trade agreements his administration has negotiated in his speech. The President called the previous North American Free Trade Agreement, NAFTA, "disastrous" and touted its replacement, USMCA.

He also spoke about the use of tariffs and the new, recently signed agreement with China.

Trump was speaking one day before the Senate will vote on whether to remove him from office for pressuring Ukraine to dig up dirt on a political rival.

He is widely expected to be acquitted after his impeachment by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

Trump did not pronounce the word "impeachment" once in the prepared text of the 20-page self-congratulatory speech.

Trump vows to 'smash' Maduro

Trump also vowed to "smash" the rule of Venezuela's leftist leader Nicolas Maduro during his speech.

In an extraordinarily direct sign of support, Trump invited Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido – considered interim president by some 60 countries – to watch his State of the Union address from the guests' gallery above.

"Maduro is an illegitimate ruler, a tyrant who brutalises his people," Trump said.

"But Maduro's grip of tyranny will be smashed and broken," he said.

Calling Guaido the "legitimate president of Venezuela," Trump said the 36-year-old engineer-turned-politician was "a man who carries with him the hopes, dreams and aspirations of all Venezuelans."

Trump's forceful words come after a period of relative reticence on Venezuela that triggered commentary on whether he was putting the crisis on the backburner.

Maduro has shown little sign of leaving more than a year after the United States and most Western and Latin American nations declared him to be illegitimate, citing elections that were widely criticised for irregularities.

Maduro, who presides over a crumbling economy that has sent millions fleeing, still enjoys the support of the military, and Guaido's efforts to overthrow him through street protests have fizzled.

The leftist leader also enjoys support from Russia, China and Cuba.

Trump's salute to Guaido came in a highly partisan speech that included fresh vows of a hard line on immigration from Latin America as he cited crimes by individual foreigners.