A Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli troops during clashes in occupied West Bank on Wednesday against the US Mideast plan, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.

"Mohammed al Haddad, 17, was killed by a bullet that penetrated his heart in clashes with occupation [forces] in the area of Bab al Zawya in Hebron," a ministry statement said.

The Israel army said troops responded to a "violent" rioter armed with a Molotov cocktail.

Hebron, a traditional hotspot in the occupied West Bank, has seen angry demonstrations against US President Donald Trump's controversial proposal, which has been rejected by the Palestinians as blatantly pro-Israel.

Images from the Palestinian official news agency WAFA showed the body of a young male demonstrator being carried away by fellow protesters towards a vehicle and then being placed in an ambulance.

Haddad was later pronounced dead at a Hebron hospital.

Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli aircraft struck Hamas positions in Gaza after Palestinians in the enclave launched projectiles and explosive balloons at the Jewish state, according to the Israeli military.