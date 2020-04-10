Oil-producing countries including those of the Opec cartel and Russia are trying to strike a global deal to pump less crude in a bid to limit a crash in prices that, while welcome for consumers, has been straining government budgets and pushed energy companies toward bankruptcy.

Late Thursday Opec and Russia reportedly had reached a tentative deal to cut production by 10 million barrels per day for two months.

President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and King Salman of Saudi Arabia about the negotiations.

“They're getting close to a deal that's Opec and many other countries outside of Opec, and we'll see what happens,” Trump said at a White House news briefing.

“There’s so much production nobody even knows what to do with it, that’s how it’s working” he added.

Reports of a deal were welcomed by the American Petroleum Institute, which counts most US oil and gas producers among its members.

“While this move will help stabilise world oil markets, significant challenges remain throughout the supply chain since current market disruptions are driven largely by this historic drop in demand as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Mike Sommers, president of API.

Thursday's Opec videoconference was part of a series of talks on stabilising the market, where oil prices have more than halved since the start of the year amid a pricing war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The drop was intensified when the coronavirus pandemic caused a further plunge in the demand for oil as travel and business ground to a halt globally.

Global move

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Russia was advocating for a global move that not only includes Opec and Russia, which had coordinated production cuts for four years until they fell out spectacularly this year, but also the United States. The US is the world's top producer now and the slide in crude prices is causing huge financial damage to companies in the oil patch.