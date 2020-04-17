Friday, April 17

Death toll across Africa hits 1,000

The virus has killed more than 1,000 people across Africa since the pandemic emerged late last year, according to an AFP tally using official figures.

Algeria is the African country with the highest number of deaths at 364, followed by Egypt with 205, Morocco 135 and South Africa 50, according to the figures compiled at 2000 GMT.

African countries have recorded a total of 19,334 infections.

France death toll up again but more positive signs

France registered 761 more deaths from coronavirus infections, bringing the total to 18,681, the fourth-highest tally in the world, but the number of people in hospital has declined for a third day running.

And, in another sign that the lockdown put in place a month ago is working, Jerome Salomon, head of the public health authority, said the total of people in intensive care units(ICU) fell for the ninth day in a row, at 6,027, a low point since April 1.

Turkey's death toll rises by 126 to 1,769

Turkey's confirmed cases increased by 4,353 in the past 24 hours, and 126 more people have died, taking the death toll to 1,769, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said.

The total number of cases in the country stood at 78,546, he said.

A total of 8,631 people have recovered from the new coronavirus so far, and the number of tests carried out over the past 24 hours came to 40,270, the minister added.

Italy's daily death toll rises, new cases broadly stable

Deaths in Italy rose by 575, up from 525 the day before, while the number of new cases declined slightly to 3,493 from a previous 3,786.

The daily tallies of deaths and cases extend the broadly stable situation in place over the last 12 days.

This plateau is down considerably from peaks reached around the end of March, but the downtrend has not proceeded as was widely hoped in a country that has been in lockdown for almost six weeks.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 172,434 the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

Dubai extends 24-hour curfew by one week

Dubai, the United Arab Emirates' business hub, has extended by one week a 24-hour curfew imposed as part of a sterilisation drive to control the spread of the new coronavirus, the government's media office said in a Twitter post.

The UAE has imposed a nationwide nightly curfew since March 26 for the disinfection campaign, but Dubai on April 4 expanded it within the emirate to a 24-hour lockdown for two weeks.

It has the second-highest infection count after its much larger neighbour Saudi Arabia among the six Gulf Arab states, where the total infection count has surpassed 22,000 with more than 140 deaths.

Canada funds oil sector environmental cleanup during pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Can$1.7 billion (US$1.2 billion) to help Canada's oil sector, struggling with low prices, survive a pandemic-related downturn by cleaning up environmental messes.

The money will go specifically to clean up orphaned wells, inactive and abandoned by defunct firms that may now be contaminating groundwater and leaking greenhouse gases.

The prime minister also announced a Can$750 million (US$535 million) fund to help energy companies cut methane emissions under new, stricter environmental regulations.

US death toll exceeds 33,000 - Johns Hopkins data

The US reported 2,296 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours, surpassing the 33,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The university's running tally counted 33,288 deaths and 671,493 cases.

The US continues to lead the world in the number of coronavirus infections and deaths, followed by Italy and Spain in both tallies.

More than 56,200 people have recovered in the US, according to the data.

UK virus death toll rises to over 14,500

Britain's death toll from the coronavirus rose by 847 to 14,576, daily Health Ministry figures showed, a slightly slower increase than the 861 new deaths recorded the previous day.

Nevertheless, the number of deaths over a 24-hour period to 1600 GMT Thursday is still higher than in previous days when the number of fatalities had been on a downward trend.

Britain remains among the countries worst-hit by the pandemic, with the latest data also showing the total number of infections in the country has climbed to nearly 109,000.

Cases in Netherlands top 30,000

Confirmed coronavirus infections in the Netherlands have risen by 1,235 to 30,449, Dutch health authorities said.

The death toll among people known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus increased by 144 to 3,459 the Dutch Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said in its daily update.

Almost half of French aircraft carrier crew test virus positive

Almost half of the 2,300-strong crew on France's sole aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the armed forces minister said.

Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly told parliament that 1,081 out of 2,010 tests carried out had shown a positive result.

A total of 545 sailors had shown symptoms and 24 were in hospital, she added.

Pakistan holds congregational prayers amid strict lockdown

Pakistanis gathered in mosques to perform Friday prayers across the country as ulema held a press conference on Tuesday to declare that the lockdown will no longer be implemented at mosques.

Mufti Taqi Usmani had urged the government to not arrest people from within mosques since the consensus over public measures has not been reached with between political and religious leaders.

He had called on worshippers to wear masks and perform ablution at their homes before coming to the mosques.

Friday prayers not to be held in Iran

The Policymaking Council of Friday Prayer Leaders in Iran highlighted the need for people to refrain from attending public gatherings to curb the coronavirus outbreak, announcing that Friday prayers will not be held in provincial capitals across the country this week, Iran Press reported.

According to Iran's Ministry of Health, 76,389 people in the country have been infected and 4,777 people have died and 49,933 have recovered.

Saudi grand mufti: Ramadan evening, Eid prayers to be done at home

Saudi Arabia's Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz al Sheikh, the highest religious authority in the country, said that Muslim prayers during Ramadan and for the subsequent Eid al Fitr feast should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, Saudi's Okaz newspaper reported.