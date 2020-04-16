Nigerian security agents have killed 18 people in their enforcement of measures to curb coronavirus, a figure higher than the documented toll inflicted by the disease itself, the country's human rights body said.

Africa's most populous nation has imposed a total lockdown in megacity Lagos and the capital, Abuja, and set restrictions in other regions in a bid to contain the virus.

According to official figures, coronavirus has so far infected 407 people in Nigeria, 12 of them fatally.

Security forces, including police and army, have been deployed to enforce the restrictions, sparking deadly confrontations in some states.

In a report released late on Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission said it had received and documented "105 complaints of incidents of human rights violations perpetrated by security forces" in 24 of Nigeria's 36 states and Abuja.

Of these complaints, "there were 8 documented incidents of extrajudicial killings leading to 18 deaths", it said.

'Excessive use of force'

The commission noted that the tally of killings was higher than the recorded toll from the disease itself.

"Whereas Covid-19 led to the death of 11 victims, law-enforcement agents extrajudicially executed 18 persons in the cause of the enforcement regulations," it said, referring to the official virus toll as at the time of the report.