As part of a controlled transition, Turkey allowed the reopening of shopping malls from Monday onward, while several business sectors continue to follow the lockdown restrictions.

Nearly 356 shopping centres across the country reopened after following more than a month of strict lockdown measures imposed by state officials to minimise the effects of novel coronavirus on Turkish society.

Soon after identifying the initial curve of coronavirus cases, Turkish authorities were quick to change the working hours of shopping malls and then completely shutting them down following the advice of the country's Scientific Committee.

Only a few businesses dealing with essential commodities, such as grocery stores and pharmacies, were kept open on non-curfewed days.

Aiming to normalise economic and social activities, the Turkish government has allowed restaurants, cafes, sports and entertainment sectors to operate in shopping malls.

The companies in these centres that will open optional shutters with flexible working hours on May 11 and will switch to the compulsory working system as of June 1.

New hygiene measures in malls

The malls will operate according to the Turkish Health Committee, which consists of scientists working to combat the pandemic: it has outlined instructions to provide hygienic shopping for customers.

Under these instructions:

- Entries and exits will be arranged in a way to prevent contact with each other and one-way round trip signs will be placed on the ground.

- As many entrance doors as possible will be opened in the mall.

- The number of people in the shopping centre will be limited to one person per 10 square metres.