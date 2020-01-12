Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed recent developments in Libya over the phone, an official statement said on Sunday.

The statement issued by Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said the two leaders also discussed the regional developments.

On Saturday, Merkel said Libyan peace talks will be held in Berlin.

"We hope that the joint efforts by Russia and Turkey will lead to success, and we will soon send out invitations for a conference in Berlin," Merkel said during a joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Erdogan meets Libyan PM

President Erdogan met with the head of Libya's UN-recognised government in Istanbul on Sunday, a diplomatic source said.

The closed-door meeting between Erdogan and Fayez al Sarraj held at the Dolmabahce Palace lasted nearly two-and-a-half hours.