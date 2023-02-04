The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, has warned that Israel’s decision to expand the licensing of firearms for Israelis would lead to further violence with Palestinians.

"Plans by the Government of Israel to expedite and expand the licensing of firearms, with the stated intention of adding thousands of [Israeli] civilians carrying firearms – coupled with hateful rhetoric – can only lead to further violence and bloodshed," Turk said in a statement.

"We know from experience that the proliferation of firearms will lead to increased risks of killings and injuries of both Israelis and Palestinians. The Israeli authorities must work to reduce the availability of firearms in society," he added.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that more Israelis will be permitted firearms licenses.

Dozens of Palestinians killed this year

The move comes amid rising tension in the Palestinian territories following an Israeli military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin last week that left 10 Palestinians dead.