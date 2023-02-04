A train derailment and resulting large fire have prompted an evacuation order in an Ohio village near the Pennsylvania state line, covering the area in billows of smoke lit orange by the flames below.

About 50 cars derailed on Friday night in East Palestine as a train was carrying a variety of freight from Madison, Illinois, to Conway, Pennsylvania, rail operator Norfolk Southern said in a statement on Saturday.

There was no immediate information about what caused the derailment. No injuries were reported.

Local officials notified residents that an evacuation order remained in place on Saturday morning for people within a mile of the scene.

A high school and community centre were opened to shelter dozens of people, while residents beyond that radius were urged to stay inside.

Trucks pumping water froze