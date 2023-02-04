Thirteen Palestinians have been injured in an Israeli military raid in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

Saturday's raid in the city of Jericho triggered clashes with stone-hurling residents, eyewitnesses said, adding that Israeli soldiers used tear gas canisters, rubber-coated bullets and live fire to disperse the residents.

“Thirteen people were injured by Israeli fire, including two seriously,” Naser Anani, the director of Jericho Governmental Hospital, told Anadolu news agency.

A local medic earlier said that four people were injured in the raid, including one in serious condition.

Witnesses said Israeli forces destroyed a barracks for breeding poultry, and parts of several houses, and arrested six Palestinians during the raid.

No injuries were reported among Israeli soldiers.

