NATO has called on Russia to comply with the New START nuclear treaty to preserve international stability.

In a statement issued on Friday by the North Atlantic Council, NATO’s highest decision-making body, the military alliance expressed concern over Russia's failure to comply with "legally-binding obligations” under the New START treaty.

Signed in 2010 and extended in 2021 for another five years, the treaty aims to control and reduce strategic nuclear forces used by the US and Russia.

According to NATO’s statement, Russia’s refusal to hold a meeting of the treaty’s implementation body and to facilitate US inspection since August “prevents the United States from exercising important rights under the Treaty".

NATO stressed that effective arms control contributes to international stability and security, and urged Russia to fulfil its obligations by allowing checks and participating in the work of the implementation committee.

“We call on Russia to fulfil its obligations under the Treaty by facilitating New START inspections on Russian territory, and by returning to participation in the Treaty’s implementation body,” the forum in which the two sides could consult, NATO said.

“The New START Treaty remains in the national security interest of all states, including NATO Allies,” the statement underlined.